Tallahassee Soccer Club tops Florida Roots Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Seeking a big three points within the National Premier Soccer League, the Tallahassee Soccer Club entered this Saturday night in fourth place inside the Gulf Coast Conference.

The hope was the Battle Lions could claim their third win this season against one of the worst teams inside the league, the Florida Roots.

They did just that, winning 3-2.

"That's huge, and it is such a confidence boost for us and it's long overdue and well deserved," said head coach Joel Di Castri. "I feel when we look back on nine games now, we're going to look back and think we should have collected a few more points than we have, but hey, if you would have told us we were in this situation before we had started the season, I think we would have taken it. Again, it's just an example of how far we have come because I still have a funny taste in my mouth and so have they, and I think we could have closed that game out more comfortably."

Tallahassee will play for the 850 Cup on Saturday when they host Pensacola.

