Tallahassee Soccer Club searching for sense of urgency ahead of matchup with New Orleans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Soccer Club head coach Josh Bruno said the early stretch of their 2022 schedule would be challenging. With an 0-3-2 record show for it, Bruno’s prediction has come to light.

But the Battle Lions round out their four-game homestretch on Saturday with a matchup against New Orleans. A prime opportunity to pick up that coveted first win in front of their home crowd. When asked about what needs to be fixed ahead of the matchup with the Jesters. Bruno told ABC 27 that it all boils down to seeing guys compete at a higher level and push each other to be better on the pitch

“I think we need to see an urgency that there's a competition to make the roster of 18. That there’s competition to make the starting lineup," says Bruno. "That there’s competition to play 20 minutes instead of 10. And I think if we can see that carry over this week into the game. That’s the one ingredient we kind of lacked on over the 90 minute level.”

Tallahassee and New Orleans kickoff from Gene Cox Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.