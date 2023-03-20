Tallahassee Soccer Club releases 2023 season schedule

Tallahassee Soccer Club released its 2023 schedule Monday.
According to Tallahassee Soccer Club, their third NPSL season kicks off Saturday, April 29 at Gene Cox Stadium against one of the top teams in the country, Jacksonville Armada.
The following 2023 schedule includes:
2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣🗓️SCHEUDLE RELEASE: The Year of the Battle Lion kicks off on Saturday, April 29 at Gene Cox Stadium as we open our third NPSL Season against one of the top teams in the country, Jacksonville Armada.
Become a Season Ticket Member here: https://t.co/WTWGbslDwF pic.twitter.com/eeRlGPwvBX
— Tallahassee's Soccer Team (@TLHSoccerClub) March 20, 2023