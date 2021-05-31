Tallahassee Soccer Club plans to build consistency after well-needed home win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Soccer Club needed a big win Saturday night at home against the Florida Roots and thanks to a barrage of goals in the early part of the game the Battle Lions got exactly what the doctor ordered.

With momentum on this team’s side and a few key returning players coming back into the lineup, Tallahassee S.C. is ready to keep racking up the points and keep moving up in the Gulf Coast Conference division standings. After their win on Saturday head coach Josh Bruno said that his lineup is always evolving but that the consistency he hopes his guys can build will go a long ways.

“Last week we had our last players join the team so this has been our first full week as a team together from the kids coming back from college. So now I think we’re going to be able to develop a little bit of chemistry between players, between the group," Bruno told ABC 27. "That we can move forward and be a little more consistent with.”

The Battle Lions next contest is this upcoming Saturday June 5th against the New Orleans Jesters from Gene Cox Stadium.

