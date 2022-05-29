Tallahassee Soccer Club looks to continue development despite slow start to season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Soccer Club not off to the start they were hoping to have in to their 2022 campaign. The Battle Lions saw a 1-0 lead go to halftime in their Saturday night showdown with the Florida Roots, quickly disappear in the early parts of the second half.

Before a goal in the 70th minute by the Roots proved to be the decisive goal in the contest. For a team as young and developing as TSC is. That kind of loss can be a major blow to their confidence. But head coach Josh Bruno told ABC 27 afterwards that his guys have to see their skill developments as the big takeaway in setbacks like the ones they suffered Saturday night.

“That’s always the challenge here with these young guys is for them to see the bigger picture," Bruno says. "And not judge the results as their development but their development in their individual performances for where they want to end up in college or beyond.”

TSC will be home again on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the New Orleans Jesters.