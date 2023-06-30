Tallahassee Soccer Club hosts Pensacola in big finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend, the Tallahassee Soccer Club has a chance to do something they've never done, raise some hardware and for the first time since joining the National Premiere Soccer League, make the postseason.

The Battle Lions close out the regular season this Saturday when they face Pensacola, win and all of the above happens.

The best part? They're looking to do all that at home. It's a big moment for this club and for the Tallahassee community, and this team ready to put on a show, win the 850 Cup, and seal up a spot in the postseason.

"It's a big game and it's certainly one we're looking forward to," said head coach Joel Di Castri. "I've already said to the players and we've already discussed numerous times now, it's definitely one we need to enjoy, celebrate and be focused for, but certainly not be stressed out."

"When we came into this season, we had a goal, and so far, we've been on pace to achieve the goals we set for ourselves," said Zuri Robertson. "It comes from the coaches, focused on the goal, it's a group effort."

Saturday's game against Pensacola is at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

