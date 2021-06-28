Tallahassee Soccer Club happy but not content with growth over inaugural NPSL season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No one ever said moving up to play against better competition would be easy. And following their tie against AFC Mobile in Saturday night’s home contest, Tallahassee Soccer Club has an opportunity to measure how far they’ve come this season.

The 2019 campaign which ended in a Gulf Coast Premier League Eastern Conference championship sparked this club’s desire to push themselves to face off against much more difficult opponents. In their inaugural season apart of the National Premier Soccer League, the Battle Lions have shown that they’re willing to take both the good and the bad that come with the growing pains. And head coach Josh Bruno says taking these hard lessons now will only make for easier improvements moving forward.

“I think just getting used to this level. The consistency of how high the game is played and the speed. And we’re getting better and better. The more we can put the ball in the net, the more we can come back with better results," Bruno told ABC 27. "We’ve had two guys that have had prior experience in a league of this level. So for us to be competing like we are is a testament to them and what they’ve done throughout the year.”

Tallahassee S.C. will return to Gene Cox Stadium for the final time this year on Wednesday June 30th for a 7 p.m. contest against Pensacola F.C.

