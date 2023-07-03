Tallahassee Soccer Club focused on finishing strong in front of their fans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Playing on your home turf, is just different.

"It's a really cool feeling to be front of our local fans, people that I've seen, people that I've grown up with," said Tallahassee Soccer Club's Zuri Robertson.

The Tallahassee Soccer Club is the local team, for the local fans.

"Playing for this team, it's like playing for your family," added Cam Kostrzewa. "The fans are part of that. They're the 12th man, so it's always good to have them out and supporting us."

"Having everybody from all different clubs, all different corners of Tallahassee out here to support, feeling that noise, feeling that tension, but also feeling that excitement, especially when we score has been something that's given me goosebumps and I've thoroughly enjoyed," said head coach Joel Di Castri.

There's a lot of feelings heading into the Battle Lions season finale. Win, and the 850 Cup comes to the Capital City, and they'll seal up their first National Premiere Soccer League postseason appearance.

"It's a big game and it's certainly one we're looking forward to," said Di Castri. "I've already said to the players and we've already discussed numerous times now, it's definitely one we need to enjoy, celebrate and be focused for, but certainly not be stressed out."

They're counting on their fans to make that happen.

"They support us," said Robertson. "We hear them chanting, we hear them singing the songs, so they give us that extra leg, that extra boost when we need it."

"We can't think thank them enough," added Kostrzewa. "We have the best fan base out of all these teams that I've noticed and we can never repay that to them."

But they may be able to thank them, as bragging rights by sealing up that 850 Cup, a good place to start.

"We have a chance to make history right here in our own stadium, in front of our own fans," said Robertson. "It's a really special moment, and I think we're prepared and we're going to give it our best."

And their fans will be there every step of the way. Saturday's game is against Pensacola and it kicks at 7:00 at Gene Cox stadium in Tallahassee.