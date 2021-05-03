Tallahassee Soccer Club finds normalcy in return of "Olde Fields Battalion"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their first game of the 2021 campaign the Tallahassee Soccer Club was reunited with it’s fanbase for the first time in over two years.

845 fans made their way to Gene Cox Stadium Saturday night for the Battle Lions season opener against the Jacksonville Armada. Tallahassee S.C. may have lost the game, but afterwards head coach Josh Bruno was all smiles as he looked into the stands. Seeing such a great turnout stood as a testament to how popular the sport of soccer is in the Big Bend. And it served as a reward to the years of hard work so many from the Tallahassee community put in to bring professional soccer to their backyards.

“I got goosebumps and I don’t think I’ve ever said that after losing a game. But to know that we have this many people that care and believe in what we’re doing and are behind us is one of the most incredible feelings I could imagine," Bruno said. "Not only for me but for the players, Chris, every volunteer that’s involved and really believes in what we do. Like you said win, lose or draw it’s a testament to what they’re doing that this is the amount of people we get to show up.”

The Battle Lions return to action Saturday on the road in Panama City against the Florida Roots at 8 p.m.

