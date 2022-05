TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Soccer Club fell 2-1 to the Florida Roots Saturday night at Gene Cox Stadium.

“That was the first time going into halftime with that type of a lead. And unfortunately we weren’t able to get that second goal to put that game away. The guys played a great first half. But it’s a full 90-minute game," head coach Josh Bruno told ABC 27. "Credit the Roots for coming out in the second half and making some changes.”