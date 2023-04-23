Tallahassee Soccer Club continues prep for 2023 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over at Gene Cox Stadium, the preparations are underway, as the Battle Lions are set to open a new season in less than a week's time.

It will be year number three for the Tallahassee soccer club inside the National Premiere Soccer League, a season that also eyes the start to the Joel Di Castri era, so there is a lot of excitement.

On Saturday, the guys held an open training session, giving the fans a glimpse as to what they will see next weekend, so a big afternoon, and Coach Di Castri told us just what this session can do for his team.

"It's an opportunity to continue practicing our system of play, it's an opportunity to continue the stake for a first team spot," said Di Castri. "The competition for places is really high, and that is creating a great training environment, and so today is another opportunity for them to showcase, and tell us why they deserve a position in the starting eleven."

Opening night is set for next Saturday at home, against the Jacksonville Armada.