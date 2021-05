Tallahassee S.C. uses early goals to cruise past Florida Roots

Posted at 11:37 PM, May 29, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —Tallahassee Soccer Club 3, Florida Roots 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.