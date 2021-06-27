Tallahassee S.C. plagued by missed opportunities in 1-1 tie to AFC Mobile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Soccer Club searched for a statement win in Saturday night's home game against AFC Mobile at Gene Cox Stadium. The Battle Lions controlled most of the contest and gave themselves plenty of opportunities to score.

But an equalizer from Justin Laird in the 48th minute would be the only Tallahassee S.C. goal of the game as they end in a 1-1 tie with Mobile.

Head coach Josh Bruno spoke about his team's missed chances on the pitch Saturday night.

“We feel like we had better chances throughout the game. And not being able to put more than one goal in the net is something we have to go home and think about and get ready for next Wednesday," Bruno told ABC 27.

Tallahassee Soccer Club returns to action at home Wednesday July 1st at 7 p.m. against Pensacola F.C.