Tallahassee S.C. goalkeeper Bosco Pery, making himself right at home in Capitol City

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Born in Madrid, Spain, Bosco Pery could’ve never imagined a career playing in the United States.

But as fate would have it the right connections and the right moves brought Pery to Tallahassee and the Tallahassee Soccer Club goalkeeper is making himself right at home.

You’ll hear him a mile away on the pitch. And you’ll see him sprawled across every inch of his territory. Being a goalkeeper is something Bosco Pery takes very seriously.

“My brother is a coach now. He’s always taught me how to play soccer. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn't have played soccer," says Pery. "So since I was a kid, my brother told me what being a goalkeeper meant.”

TSC fans owe Bosco’s brother Guzman Pery a very big thank you. Because they’re now the beneficiary of netminder that is filling the void of a Battle Lion great.

“Our first year we were blessed to have an incredible goalkeeper in Hugo Peruzzi and we’ve been searching for a guy that is similar to him. And we honestly think we found it with Bosco," says Battle Lions head coach Josh Bruno.

Bosco gives Tallahassee a unique opportunity to continue building its appeal to foreign-born players looking to bring their knowledge of the game right here to the Capitol City.

“We’re hopefully providing a platform for the players to move onto the next level, whatever that may be," adds Bruno. "And hopefully people can see that this is a good platform that they can use as a stepping stone.”

And as for Bosco, this team has embraced him from day one. And the community has done the same. That sense of belonging is something even he would tell you caught him off guard, in the best way possible.

“It’s kind of weird because I wasn’t expecting this. Yea I expected with good performances I will get more people to like me or dislike me. I think people see from me that I am passionate about the game," he said. "Sometimes I start screaming and people see it so they get along with it. So I think that connection was amazing so I love it.”

