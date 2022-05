Photo: MGN Online

Posted at 12:03 AM, May 22, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Soccer Club lost their Saturday night home game to the Southern State Stars 2-0. The Battle Lions return to action next Saturday (5/28) for a home contest with the Florida Roots.

