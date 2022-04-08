Tallahassee ready to showcase disc golf at The Open at Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Disc Golf. You ever played? You have a chance to catch some of the countries best this weekend, as the Professional Disc Golf Association makes a stop in Tallahassee.

The Open at Tallahassee is part of their silver series tour -- a secondary tour to their elite series... featuring nearly 150 of the top male and female disc golfers. For a sport that's seen an uptick in growth since the pandemic, getting to display some of the best here in the 850 is a special opportunity.

"Some estimates say that we doubled, if not tripled in size just through the pandemic," said Seth Fendley with the Disc Golf Pro Tour. "That then translates to the competitive side of the sport, where we see the competition getting even stronger every year."

"It's just a really great addiction that's turned into a career," added Sarah Hokom, the top ranked female at this weekend's event. "It was a hobby that I just loved to play and then the sport took off."

Some of the pros traveling as far as Estonia and Finland to compete this weekend. For more information on this weekend's event, which begins Friday, click here.

