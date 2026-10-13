Tallahassee opens winter sports registration for youth soccer, basketball, adult leagues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee has opened registration for its winter sports programs, offering youth soccer and basketball along with adult basketball and beach volleyball leagues, according to the city's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department.

Families interested in youth soccer or basketball have until Wednesday, Oct. 21, to register during the regular registration period. Adult registration deadlines extend into January, depending on the sport.

Youth soccer registration open through Oct. 21

Tallahassee's youth soccer program offers coed teams for children ages 4 to 17 and all-girls teams for ages 6 to 17, according to the city.

Practices are scheduled to begin Nov. 14 at locations around Tallahassee. Games will run from Jan. 9 through Feb. 20 at parks near the selected practice locations.

Registration remains open through Oct. 21. Families can find information about divisions, fees, equipment and registration through the city's parks and recreation website.

Basketball programs available for children ages 4 to 17

The city is also accepting registrations for youth basketball.

Coed and all-girls leagues are available for children ages 8 to 17, with practices beginning Nov. 16. Games are scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 6, according to the city.

All-girls teams will practice and play at the Sue McCollum Community Center.

For younger children, the city's Lil Hoopsters Basketball Fundamentals Program is available for ages 4 to 7 at the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center.

Regular registration for youth basketball and Lil Hoopsters runs through Oct. 21. The city said late registration for youth basketball will continue through Jan. 2 on a space-available basis and will include a $10 late fee.

Adult basketball and beach volleyball registration

Tallahassee residents 18 and older can also sign up for winter sports.

The city offers recreational and competitive adult basketball leagues. Teams will play two weeknight games per week from Jan. 19 through Feb. 25 at the Walker-Ford Community Center or Lincoln Neighborhood Center.

Adult basketball registration is by team and remains open through Jan. 7.

Adult beach volleyball is also available at Tom Brown Park, with recreational and competitive 4-on-4 leagues playing Monday nights. King of the Beach and Queen of the Beach 2-on-2 leagues are scheduled for Tuesday nights.

The beach volleyball season runs from Jan. 19 through March 22. Registration for the 4-on-4 league is by team, while players register individually for 2-on-2 competition. The deadline is Jan. 8.

Tallahassee looking for coaches and part-time workers

The city is also seeking volunteer coaches for its youth sports programs.

Parents who volunteer to serve as a team's head coach will have their child's registration fee waived, according to the city. Anyone interested can contact the city's Athletics Division at 850-891-3866.

Tallahassee is also hiring part-time umpires, referees and concession workers for youth and adult sports throughout the year.

More information about sports programs and registration is available through Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs.

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