Tallahassee native, WNBA star Jazmine Jones shares story, talents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — WNBA star Jazmine Jones’ basketball IQ is through the roof. The New York Liberty guard and 2020 All-Rookie team member is now sharing that knowledge with the next generation of young women chasing their dream of playing professional basketball.

“It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling that I get to touch these girls lives just not being the WNBA player Jazmine Jones but showing them the person I am," Jones told ABC 27.

Her lifelong dream was to play in the WNBA, and with that dream came another, to one day give back to the Tallahassee community. Little does she know how inspired some of the best up-and-coming talents in the Big Bend area by her journey.

“Well I’ve always wanted to make it to the level she’s at so I’ve tried to develop a shot, defense and everything all-around. She’s a great role model to have for a Tallahassee kid," says Florida High point guard Tonie Morgan.

Girls from grades fifth through ninth can spend a couple of hours with Jones at her basketball skills camp at Florida High. The best part, it’s free, so that anyone from anywhere can come and improve their skills on the basketball court.

“Really awesome to be honest I would never imagine playing with a WNBA player from a good team," adds Azura Vrmette of Wakulla Middle School.

You see it on every girl's face, a smile from ear to ear, because they may not realize it now but down the road, they’ll remember Jazmine Jones and what she did for them.

“That’s what we need in days like this. We need positive role models on and off the court. I just can’t be a good role model off the court, I have to back it up with stuff I do off the court as well," Jones added.

Jaz’s basketball skill camp is free and open to any girl in grades fifth through ninth this Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.