TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee native and Maclay graduate Hudson Swafford takes home the American Express championship today, after shooting -8 on the day and -23 on the week. The former Georgia Bulldog picks up his third win on the PGA Tour.
Tallahassee native Hudson Swafford wins 2022 American Express
3rd PGA Tour win of career
Posted at 11:05 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 23:05:23-05
