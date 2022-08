WILLISTON, N.D. (WTXL) — The 14 and Under Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball team picked up the 11-4 win over Pennsylvania Thursday, a win that sealed up their spot in the semifinals of the World Series.

Nate Dietz picked up the win on the mound, while Alex Haine led TLBR at the plate.

The guys play Massachusetts Friday in that semifinal match-up. If they win, they play Saturday for a World Series title.