Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth looks to complete the World Series trifecta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a lot of history with Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball. Big league ball players have come out of the organization, and there's also a half dozen World Series Championships to brag about. Over the next week, Tallahassee Leon has three more chances to add World Series crowns to their collection.

For the first time in Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth history, the 13's, 14's, and 15's teams are all playing for a World Series title in the same year.

"It's hard to get anything done these days with all the texting and phone calls and zoom calls, but it's fun," laughed Ryan Lewis, who's the head coach of the 15's team. "All of us are encouraging each other."

"I've been in the league since '93," added Mike Harrison, who's the head coach of the 13's. "We've been close a couple times, but we've never been able to punch the ticker for the trifecta."

A Tallahassee trifecta that's headed all over the country. Iowa, Texas, and New York are the homes of this year's World Series.

"I have some friends on the 14U and they definitely want to win too," said Colby Tadder, who plays for the 13's. "Everybody is chasing a trophy for sure."

"It just feels really special to be one of those three teams," Zachary Lowe, who plays for the 14's. "It's never happened before. This team made it happen, and we're going to try and win ourselves a World Series."

Different states, but the same goal.

"For these guys, it's a once in a lifetime experience," said 14's head coach Bruce Williams. "I'm super excited for all the teams to be able to experience it."

An experience and a chance to make history.

"All three teams are pretty good, so we're all pretty confident," said 15's Andrew Colombo.

"We tell them every game, give me two hours," said Lewis. "Two hours of everything you got. If we do that I think the chips will fall pretty well for us, and when you do that, you have a pretty good shot at winning."

A shot at winning, one, two, and three times the charm. The 15's open World Series play Wednesday in Texas. The 13's and 14's play Saturday in New York and Iowa respectively.