Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball set to host Southeast Regional Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College head baseball coach Bryan Henry threw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's opening ceremonies for Babe Ruth Baseball's Southeast Regional, a welcome start to a big week of baseball in the Capital City. Hosting means Tallahassee Leon's 14's squad has the opportunity to seal up a trip to the World Series at home.

Seven teams from across the southeast make up the double elimination tournament, and the economic impact to the city is between 400,000 and 600,000 dollars. To be able to show off their hometown, and play for a shot at making it to the World Series, is a big deal to this program.

"You don't have to travel, you get to stay at home and your family and friends can come watch the game," said TLBR 14's head coach Mike Harrison. "You play at a field you're comfortable with. You get to sleep in your own bed, so we're really excited to have these teams come to the southeast to play. With the Babe Ruth organization being so deep in tradition in Tallahassee, 60 years of playing, we don't want to let the program down. We want to keep it and make it better."

The tournament starts Wednesday and wraps up Saturday.

Tallahassee Leon plays at 3 p.m. at Chiles High School. All games are free and the community is encouraged to attend.

The 14's aren't the only Tallahassee Leon team still in the hunt for a World Series title.

Fresh off a state championship, the 13's are in Altamonte Springs for their regional. If they win, they too are World Series bound.