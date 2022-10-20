Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball set to host Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every year, you can almost count on one of Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth's teams making the trip to the World Series. The organization has been in the Capital City for nearly seven decades, producing big leaguers like David Ross and Dean Palmer.

Next week, you can do your part in supporting Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball with their Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser, held at Summerbrooke Golf Club in Tallahassee. Money goes to supporting their teams, and to scholarships given to graduating seniors. It's a good cause, and a lot of fun too.

"In Tallahassee, the baseball programs are absolutely phenomenal," said Board Member Cindy Meredith. "Building on what's there and helping these kids not only in scholarship funding, but also we help them get to tournaments. For example, we've gone to the World Series many years in a row, but sometimes the kids need financial help to get there and that's what we can offer them."

For more information and to register, click here.