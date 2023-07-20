Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball ready to represent the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has long represented the Big Bend on a national level with a half a dozen World Series titles. Several guys who have gone on to play professional baseball, and two teams look to add to that legacy this summer.

"I really enjoy to see their excitement of playing and putting the name of their city across their chest and being able to play for Tallahassee," said TLBR 13's head coach Bruce Williams.

There's something really special about representing the Capital City.

"Every good player that's come through Tallahassee has played Babe Ruth," said TLBR 14's head coach Mike Harrison.

"My brother played here when he was older," said Jack Koon, who plays on the 14's team. "He made it to the World Series, so Leon has a rich history in Babe Ruth."

This year's crop of Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth's 13 and 14 year old talents are a step closer to adding more history, as both teams look to win their respective Southeast Regionals, and after that, play for a World Series title.

"It's going to take a lot of teamwork," said 13's Nicky Fiore. "We're going to have to play as a team, throw a lot of strikes, a lot of big hits for sure."

"They understand that you have to go out and grind and win that first game," said Harrison. "You worry about the second game after the first game. We're excited about heading up to Tennessee and representing Tallahassee, Leon County, and the state of Florida."

And everyone else that came before them.

"You've got guys like Jaxson West and Kris Stanfield who are guys playing Division I baseball, now it's pretty cool to be doing the same thing they were doing when they were 13," said Fiore.

"Coaching some of the best kids in the city and taking them to an opportunity for them where they'll have lifetime memories," said Williams. "That's really what I do it for. I enjoy that."

The 14's team is currently playing in the Southeast Regional, while the 13's begin play next week. If they win, they're playing for a World Series title next month.