Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball readies for Southeast Regional play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has long represented the Big Bend on a national level, a half a dozen World Series titles, several guys who have gone on to play professional baseball, and two teams look to add to that legacy this summer.

The 14 and Under group is in Southeast Regional play this week, the 13's take the field next week. The younger guys are ready for the chance to compete, and inch closer to a World Series crown.

"It's going to take a lot of teammwork," said Nicky Fiore, who plays for the 13's. "We're going to have to play as a team and throw a lot of strikes. They'll have to be a lot of big hits for sure. If we play as a team I think it's pretty hard to beat us."

"Not knowing what the competition is like, we have to go out there and get a feel for what the competition is like, but you have to do the basic baseball stuff to be able to win games," said Bruce Williams, the 13's head coach. "Hopefully you get in some close games and get an opportunity to win, hopefully someone can come through. That's what it's all about."

Play for the 13's starts next week in North Carolina.