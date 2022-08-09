Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball 14U All Stars look to build off 8U's run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a big weekend for the Levy Park 8 and Under Navy All-Stars, as they won the Cal Ripken World Series.

Levy Park, already made history as the first Levy Park team to make the Cal Ripken World Series, now they're the first to win it. Now, it's the 14 and Under team's turn.

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth heads to Williston, North Dakota this week, one of ten teams across the country competing for a World Series crown. They got here by winning the Southeast Regional. Now, they look to ride that momentum into the World Series and bring home a title.

This team, played for a World Series last year. They fell short, but seeing their younger counterparts win one this weekend, has only motivated them even more to win one themselves.

"They don't want the little brothers to beat them in the World Series and come home and talk smack to them!" laughed head coach Mike Harrison. "It's really cool because most of these players played at Levy. We had the Levy team here at our Southeast Regional before they left. It was exciting to see the younger generation, and as a coach you're happy because you know we have some players coming up!"

The team leaves on Thursday, with pool play beginning Saturday.