Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball 14's ready for Southeast Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every summer, Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth has a team representing one of their age groups at the World Series. Last year, the 14's finished national runners-up.

The road to get back to the World Series starts this week for the 14's, who hit the road to play in regionals. The guys won their state tournament, now they're off to Tennessee for their five team Southeast Regional win, and they're World Series bound.

This group likes how they're playing right now. What they really want is to win that World Series, but they're focused on what's ahead this week.

"It's a fun pressure," said head coach Mike Harrison. "It's exciting. You don't get to do this everyday. I tell all the teams I have that nothing is guaranteed, so enjoy where you're at, be where your feet are and have a good time."

"I'm really thankful to be here," added Jack Koon. "I mean, my brother played here when he was older. He made it to the World Series, so I'm just really looking forward to play. When I'm out there playing, I don't really think of anything. I'm just looking forward to winning and playing good I guess."

Play starts Wednesday in Tennessee for the 14's, while the 13's Regional is next week.