Tallahassee Leon 13's are masters of adversity as they prepare for World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 13 year old Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth team didn't play in a state tournament, so when they got to regionals, they knew they had talent but wondered if they could they put it all together and win.

The answer was absolutely, as they cruised through regionals, and now are one of three Tallahassee Leon teams headed to the World Series. For the 13's, it's just part of the process. They've dealt with adversity and now they're ready for anything.

"You have to deal through adversity, deal through adversity and nothing fazed them," said head coach Mike Harrison. "They were 'yessir! What time are we supposed to be there?' is all they asked. It is very encouraging. It's an exciting move because they've played in big games now."

"It felt like we definitely earned the win," added catcher Colby Tadder. "We definitely worked hard to get there and it feels good to move on."

You can support all three teams by going to Madison Social in College Town Friday night from 6:00-8:00. The coaches of each team will be behind the bar, and all tips help pay for their trips to the World Series.