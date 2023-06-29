Tallahassee Florida Elite 2008 boys heads to National Premiere Leagues Finals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To qualify for a national tournament is a big deal. To be the first for a specific tournament? Pretty special.

The Tallahassee Florida Elite 2008 boys are Colorado bound to play in the National Premiere Leagues Finals, qualifying for the 18 team tournament by winning state, and they're ready to represent the Capital City.

"It's a little bit of a flex I guess you could say," said Joshua McPhail.

There's no shame in bragging a bit.

"It's just really exciting again we could make history."

Because it's true. The Tallahassee Florida Elite 2008 boys, Colorado bound to play in the National Premiere Leagues Finals, the first team from Tallahassee to do so.

"We just got our draw," said head coach Lee Blenman. "We're playing a team from Illinois, a team from Ohio, and a team from Missouri."

"We've worked hard to get there and I think we've put in the work this summer and we deserve to be there too," added Matias Pardi. "We're the best team in Florida I think in NPL and we deserve to be there."

The team is based in Tallahassee, but made up of athletes from across the Big Bend and south Georgia.

"There a lot of good players here," said McPhail. "A lot, a lot. In every single team, all the high school teams, there's a lot of good players and good talent from everywhere."

Now this team can't wait to represent them.

"This tournament is going to show a lot more of what we're capable of and what we are and all the talent we have," said Pardi.

"This whole community and this whole region has embraced us, our fundraising efforts, everything they could do to get us off," added Blenman. "We're going to represent this city the best we can."

One of 18 teams to play for a NPL national title, and they're just six wins away from celebrating one.

"We just have to fall back on what we know," said Blenman. "We don't want to put too much pressure on the boys, the obviously have experiences of playing through the state this year, so we'll draw on those experiences."

So they can flex a little bit longer. The NPL finals kick off in Denver, Colorado July 6th. Up first? Three games of pool play.