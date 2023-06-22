Tallahassee debuts new pre-professional soccer team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a reckoning coming to Tallahassee. The Tallahassee Reckoning, the newest member of the United Soccer League's W League, a pre-professional women's soccer league in the United States.

Over 60 teams across the country make up the league, and athletes are excited about the chance to play high level soccer in their hometown.

"Wearing the Tallahassee crest, the TLH Reckoning crest is something I look forward to and hope to do for a few good years to come," said former Lincoln star Paige Churchill. "I'm very excited for that!"

It's something those that started the team feel is long overdue, and they're excited to bring that opportunity to Tallahassee.

"I've been watching these girls over the last seven years fall into the same pattern over and over again where they reach a level and they're so talented and they're aspiring to play college and they're aspiring to play pro, but we don't have a system or a pathway developed for them to stay here," said Reckoning founder Ashlee Fontes-Comber. "In Tallahassee, we care. We will take care of our players. It's absolutely necessary we started catching up with them."

The debut of the team is set for the 2024 season.