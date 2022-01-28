Tallahassee Community College unveiled baseball field house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team will have an upgraded field house this spring.

The TCC baseball program unveiled the Wayne and Betty Edwards Family field house on Tuesday.

According to a press release provided by Tallahassee Community College, the facility was named in honor of Wayne and Betty Edwards who have been involved in TCC athletics for many years.

Wayne worked on the hiring committee that brought coach Mike McLeod to TCC.

Wayne and Betty’s son, Chris, attended TCC and played first base on the baseball team in the 1990s.

The Edwards donated $100,000 to the TCC athletics department.

“Supporting the TCC Athletics Program in their first ever campaign was a very easy decision for my family as we know first-hand the benefits of this program and what I can mean to those seeking to play post-high school sports,” Wayne Edwards said in a statement provided by the university. “We are pleased to be able to provide support.”

TCC Foundation President's Circle members, former TCC baseball player and members of the Edwards family attended the ceremony.