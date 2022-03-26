Tallahassee Community College baseball tops Gulf Coast, FAMU softball wins at Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M softball team is on the road this weekend at Alabama A&M, and on Friday, the Rattlers got their three game series with the Bulldogs started on the right foot. FAMU won 8-6, and close out their series with the Bulldogs with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is at 1:00.

Tallahassee Community College baseball returned to action Friday night, and improved to 2- 0 in a four game series with a 7-5 win over Gulf Coast. The 22-9 Eagles travel to Panama City to close out that series with a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch for game one is at 3:00.

