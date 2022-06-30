Tallahassee bowling league brings the chance for anyone to compete

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over 1.2 million people bowl in designated leagues across the United States, that's according to the United States Bowling Congress.

Some of those peoplecan be found in the Capital City, and while some bowl just to stay active, others compete competitively on the national level. They all agree bowling is a lot of fun, it doesn't discriminate, and anyone can do it.

"I usually tell people I'm 11 years old."

Charles Davis, Jr. is 89.

"It's kept my young age I guess, if you want to call it that."

He's been bowling 75 years.

"When I started bowling, there was no machine, there were pin setters, kids back there setting up pins."

Twice a week, you can find him honing his craft at Capital Lanes in Tallahassee.

"You see all walks of life, all ages, everybody," said league CEO Buster Leon.

Bowling is a sport for anyone at any stage in their life.

"It can be everything to a lot of people," said bowler Robert McManus. "A lot of people, this is where their friend groups are at. This is where they come out to meet everybody."

"When I first started, I hated it because I wasn't doing well.," laughed Helen Leon, who is the league's secretary. "I think the better you do, the better you feel. It's a feel good sport!"

For beginners , and now seasoned pros who travel all over the country competing.

"It's a game that you will never master, kind of like golf, and I like a challenge," said Buster.

A challenge for anyone, with no age limit required. It is too late to join the summer league at Capital Lanes, but their fall league starts in August. For more information on how to join, click here.