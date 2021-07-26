Tallahassee Babe Ruth round up: Regional Tournament preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s been a summer like no other for Tallahassee Babe Ruth. With just a few more wins we could potentially see the 13, 14 and 15-U teams all making their way to the world series. But none of these teams are getting ahead of themselves just yet. Because a busy week of regionals awaits.

Good teams crave the opportunity to play good competition and 15-U head coach Ryan Lewis knows in Greenville, North Carolina his guys will have to bring their very best. In order to punch their ticket to Eagle Pass, Texas.

“Most good teams do rise, and play to the level of their competition. Hopefully better," says Lewis. "We are going to see a lot of better teams here in regionals than we’re used to seeing in states.”

But make no mistake. When Tallahassee rolls into any tournament, the Capital City makes its presence known.

“When you play teams you’ll hear oh team Tallahassee is here. It’s cool to hear them say our name. And it makes us feel important because we’re repping our city," said 14-U shortstop Neal Porter.

Three teams split over two cities will showcase our local talent on one of the biggest stages in youth baseball. And for guys like Mark Metcalf and Kyler Thorp this kind of opportunity seems to run in the family.

“I mean it feels amazing. I hope we can get through Greenville and have fun in Texas," adds Thorp. "And do what the 15 year olds did a couple years ago.

“He’s always saying that you got to follow in my footsteps, you got to make it to the world series like I did with my dad," Metcalf added.

But above all having a massive Tallahassee presence in the regional tournaments is all the proof one would need to see just how important the Babe Ruth league is to the development of up and coming baseball players. Especially the ones you'll find right in our own backyards.

“It’s not surprising to me that we’re able to move past states and into regionals," said 14-U head coach Bruce Williams. "It’s going to be really exciting being in the same location as the 13’s to be able to watch them and cheer them on as well.”

“Coach Mac (Mike McLeod) says he’s never had a TCC team that didn't have a Babe Ruth Guy," 13-U head coach Mike Harrison added. "Look at Florida State there’s Babe Ruth guys. The best of the best in Tallahassee play Babe Ruth.”

Regional Tournament Information here.

