Tallahassee Babe Ruth celebrates historic weekend at regional tournaments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Call it the Tallahassee effect but from Greenville, North Carolina to Jackson, Tennessee. No baseball team in any of the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Tournaments found a way to take down the boys from the Capital City on their way to three regional titles. And if you asked any of our coaches about it they would all say it’s an incredible feeling.

For the first time in Tallahassee Babe Ruth history three all-star teams have punched their tickets to their respective World Series in the same season. A monumental accomplishment for this organization that prides itself on competing with the best local talent you’ll find in our backyards. And that local talent on the field this weekend has made the Tallahassee brand synonymous with winning.

“It obviously makes you feel good as a coach and a member of this league that when we step on the field people realize they’re going to have to bring their A-game to play us," says 13U head coach Mike Harrison. "It’s not going to be an easy walk-over for anybody.”

“I believe our name has been around for a while and we don’t want it to ever die," adds 14U head coach Bruce Williams. "We always want to show them what Tallahassee baseball is all about.”

Here is where each of Tallahassee Babe Ruth teams will be playing for their upcoming World Series Tournaments.

13U - Jamestown, New York

14U - Ottumwa, Iowa

15 - Eagle Pass, Texas

A link to the 15U's GoFundMe page can be found here.