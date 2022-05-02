Tallahassee Babe Ruth awards eight scholarships to local athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Babe Ruth’s impact on baseball players in the Capitol City is hard to measure. The organization has pumped out major league ballplayers and coaches all across the country. But a cornerstone of their mission is rooted in their desire to create opportunities for the future.

On Sunday night eight scholarship recipients were honored and recognized for their academic and community achievements that have supplemented their careers playing Babe Ruth baseball in Tallahassee. Those eight recipients each receiving $1,000 scholarships.

We will have more on the recipients as we update this article.

