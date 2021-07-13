Tallahassee Babe Ruth 15 and under baseball team not phased by pressure at state tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Thursday the Tallahassee 15 and under Babe Ruth baseball team will join a long line of teams from the Capital City to compete for a state championship. An opportunity that you think would put a lot of pressure on this team. But as head coach Ryan Lewis tells ABC 27 that’s really only the case for him and his coaching staff.

He credits his team’s ability to zero in on the game at hand by blocking out all the background noise when they step on the field. It’s a unique trait to posses and Lewis believes that it’s a love for the game that gives his team a relentless edge on the diamond.

“They play so much ball that I don’t know for some if it even registers a whole lot. You know they play to win every time they step on the field." Lewis said. "Regardless if they’re playing a tee-ball team or a major league team. You go out and give everything you got.”

Tallahassee's first game is Thursday at 9 a.m. against host team Fort White.

