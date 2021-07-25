Tallahassee Babe Ruth 14U's feeling confident ahead of regional tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bound for Jackson, Tennessee the Tallahassee Babe Ruth 14 and under all-stars are putting on their finishing touches this weekend in the Capital City. And before they hit the road, ABC 27 caught up with this talented group.

And after their swift takeover at the state tournament, this team has been locked in for their next challenge in the volunteer state. A challenge this group isn’t shying away from. Win or lose you’ll see nothing but this team’s very best when they hit the diamond. And it’s the comfort in knowing that they’re surrounded by guys who all want the same end result that has their confidence soaring as game one draws closer.

“I think everything is just awesome. I don’t think it’ll affect us in any way because win or lose we’re still going to try our best," says Tallahassee shortstop Neal Porter. "100 percent of the time when we’re on the field.”

“It’s been really enjoyable. I mean this group is as talented as any group I’ve coached. The guys that come are eager to win, eager to play well," head coach Bruce Williams added. "And are really trying to see what Iowa is all about.”

The 14U's first game in Jackson, Tennessee is Wednesday July 28th at 5:30 p.m CST. against host-team Madison County.