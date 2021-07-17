Tallahassee 15U Babe Ruth takes home state title in dominant weekend on diamond

FT. WHITE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Babe Ruth has had a long line of dominant teams that have represented the Capital City on some of the biggest stages in youth baseball. But this year's 15 and under all-stars may have stamped their place as one of the best to ever do it.

Earlier Saturday morning, Tallahassee capped off an undefeated state tournament run in Fort White defeating Melrose nine to two, en route to the illustrious state championship title. But how this team did just that is what separates them from teams in years past. The boys from the Capital City outscored their opponents 49 to 9. Taking on each team’s best pitcher while doing so. An impressive mark that perfectly sums up how successful this tournament was for this team.

“They totally showed up, kept their heads down, played hard and didn't stop until the umpire called the game," head coach Ryan Lewis told ABC 27. "I knew we had the pitching, I knew we had the offense and I knew we had good defense to play behind them. It was just getting all that together at the right time.”

Up next for Tallahassee is the regionals in Greenville, North Carolina. And as you can imagine the costs for a week-long baseball tournament can be expensive. So if there is anyone or any local Tallahassee area businesses that would like to help out this team, then you contact head coach Ryan Lewis at (828) 467-4753.