Tallahassee 15U Babe Ruth punches ticket to World Series

GREENVILLE, NC. (WTXL) — The fun just doesn’t seem to want to stop for the Tallahassee Babe Ruth 15-U squad. The boys from the Capital City victorious earlier Friday Friday afternoon in the Southeast Regional title game. Winning the chipper by a final of 7-1.

The win now sends this team to the Babe Ruth World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas. But before they head out west head coach Ryan Lewis tells ABC 27 that their trip to Greenville showed that this team is willing to do whatever it takes to bring home a championship.

"They keep their heads in. They grind. I ask them for two hours every time we go out and they’ve been giving it. Our defense has been solid. I think we might’ve had two or three errors the entire tournament," Lewis told ABC 27. "And you can win ballgames doing that.”

