Tallahassee 15U Babe Ruth locks their sights on Southeast Regional Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fresh off their state title this past weekend the Tallahassee 15 and under Babe Ruth team now sets their sights on the Southeast Regional Tournament. With the hopes of stamping their ticket to the World Series. But before this team begins to think about Eagle Pass, Texas. They’ll have to take care of business in Greenville, North Carolina.

From the time they won the state championship to their first practice back in the Capital City on Monday, these guys have kept a pretty even keel about the whole experience. For a team that has only been playing together for a few weeks, they realize what they’ve accomplished is pretty special. And more importantly they all know that after playing the way they did in Fort White, the sky's the limit.

“I think they’re getting excited. They were a little excited going into states. I think it sank in a little bit afterwards and they’re hopefully looking forward to this," said head coach Ryan Lewis. "Hopefully we’ll see that in practice today.”

“It was fun. We were just clicking as a team. We’ve only been with each other for about a couple weeks now," adds infielder Kyler Thorp. "And so now we have a brotherhood already and I think that’s what helped us out.”

Tallahassee will hit the road Monday for Greenville.

