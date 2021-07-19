Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers to visit White House Tuesday

Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue their celebration Tuesday when they visit the White House.

Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Devin White, and the rest of the team will head to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to be congratulated by President Joe Biden on their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles were uninvited by President Trump.

The New England Patriots, who won the 2019 Super Bowl, ultimately did not attend the traditional White House ceremony, but both sides said it had nothing to do with politics.

In 2020, Trump congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl win, but they didn't visit the White House due to COVID-19.

The last team to visit was the New England Patriots in 2017. Tom Brady did not attend that time due to personal reasons. But Tampa Bay Times Bucs beat writer Rick Stroud says Brady will be in attendance Tuesday.

A Tampa sports team has never visited the White House before.

The Bucs' first Super Bowl team couldn't go because of the invasion in Iraq.

The Lightning couldn't go during their first Stanley Cup because of the NHL lockout, and the 2020 Lightning couldn't attend because of COVID-19.

There is no word yet on whether this year's Bolts team will get to visit the White House.

It has not been announced yet what time the Bucs will be visiting or what is on the agenda.

Dan Trujillo at WFTS first reported this story.