Start time for FSU's women's basketball game Sunday against Wake Forest changed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) —Sunday’s women’s basketball matchup between Florida State and Wake Forest at the Donald L. Tucker Center will now begin at noon, moving up from its original 2 p.m. start time.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jan 07, 2022
