Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

Phillies won Game 1 of NLDS Tuesday
Brynn Anderson/AP
Rain hits a window overlooking Truist Park before Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The game has been rain delayed. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 17:18:35-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The start of Wednesday's Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain.

Major League Baseball will determine whether the game can be played.

“I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”

Philadelphia won Game 1 7-6 on Tuesday. The best-of-five series is set to resume with Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday. Thursday is a scheduled off day.

