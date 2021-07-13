Watch
Stanley Cup reportedly damaged during celebration in Tampa Bay

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, center left, hoists the Stanley Cup and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, hoists the Conn Smythe Trophy during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions' Boat Parade, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 20:17:50-04

Lord Stanley's Cup is heading to Montreal to get fixed after it was reportedly damaged during a celebration on Monday in Tampa Bay.

According to The Athletic's Joe Smith and The Tampa Bay Times' Eduardo Encina, the Stanley Cup "sustain some damage" during the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup champions' Boat Parade.

It is unclear how the trophy was damaged.

Smith and Encino both reported that the trophy would be sent to Montreal to get fixed and be repaired just in time for the Lightning's cup tour, which is scheduled to begin next weekend.

Tampa Bay won their second-straight Stanley Cup by defeating Montreal Canadiens in five games.

The Lightning is the second team from Tampa Bay to win a championship, joining the Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in early February.

