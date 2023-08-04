Sports Director Alison Posey says goodbye to WTXL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — When I arrived in Tallahassee eight years ago, Leon athletic director Mark Feely was one of the first people I met. When coach Feely died last summer, Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna told me this about his friend, "the meaning of life is not merely to exist. It's to live with purpose, and Mark realized that."

That resonated with me. Someone once asked me why I do what I do. What drives me. My purpose over the last eight years has been to be there for you. To tell the stories no one else did. To be there for your signings, your biggest moments, to share them with the community and to celebrate them with you.

Today is my last day at WTXL. I have been able to live my dream as a sports director in the city I was born in. How many people can say that? Thank you to everyone who's watched, who's said hi, who's written an e-mail. Thank you to the coaches, the athletic directors, the athletes. Your support and loyalty does not go unnoticed. Thank you to all my coworkers, past and present. You've always pushed me to be the best I can be.

From celebrating state champs, national champs, to covering freezing bowl games in Shreveport, recognizing our Scholar Athletes, my first Florida Classic, meeting athletes like Cam Brown, being there for 11's last season, covering the life and legacy of Bobby Bowden, I've never taken a single moment for granted. Local sports matter. That's what's driven me, that's been my meaning, my purpose. This job has never been about me, it's always been about you.

As I sign off at WTXL for the final time, know that you've impacted my life as much as I hope we've impacted yours, and remember, don't just exist. Always live with purpose.