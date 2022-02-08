Slow start sinks FAMU women's basketball against Prairie View A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An energized Florida A&M team took the floor in the second half of the women's basketball matchup versus Prairie View A&M, but it wasn't enough to overcome a slow start. The Rattlers fell by a score of 64-51 Monday.

Tia Bradshaw leading the way with 14 points.

After yielding 22 points to start the contest, FAMU held its opposition to 14 in each of the remaining quarters. It was a defensive plus for the shorthanded squad, but while it was successful on one end of the floor, the team recorded 13 total points in the opening half.

The Rattlers were down by 23 at the break and worked to close their deficit to 11 in the closing two minutes.

Malerie Brooks, Anisja Harris, and Eliya Ellis recorded 11, 10, and 10 points, respectively. Harris and Staysha Allen were active on the boards for six rebounds apiece.