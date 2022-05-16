Seminoles in Eighth at NCAA Men’s Golf Regional

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Playing on a PGA Tour-level golf course at PGA National Resort, fourth-seeded Florida State Men’s Golf weathered some first-day challenges to shoot 9-over in the opening round and end the day in eighth at the NCAA Regional in Palm Beach Gardens.

Only one team in third-ranked Vanderbilt finished under par in the first round at 3-under. The Seminoles trail second-place USF (+2), Notre Dame (+4), Davidson (+5), Florida (+6), College of Charleston (+6) and Little Rock (+7).

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson played big for FSU on Monday, shooting a 1-over 73 as he sits in a tie for 15th. He picked up an eagle on the par-5, 556-yard 18th hole as he shot a 34 through his first nine holes. Anderson added two more birdies on the front nine, but a triple bogey-bogey-bogey finish stymied what could have been the overall lead at the NCAA Regional.

Anderson took advantage of the course’s par-5 holes, shooting 3-under to rank among the best in the field.

Sophomore Brett Roberts continued to swing well, carding a 2-over 74 as he is tied for 22nd. A tough back nine on holes 10-18 had him making the turn with a 39, but he picked things up on the front nine with three birdies and a 35.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup (3-over) and senior Michael Sakane (3-over) each posted respectable opening-round scores on a difficult golf course. They are tied for 33rd in the tournament.

Senior Dan Bradbury closed his first round with a 5-over 77, but finished with a birdie on the par-4, 404-yard ninth hole.

The Seminoles were among the better teams in par 5 scoring on Monday, combining to shoot 11-under.

Florida State is scheduled to tee off beginning at 8:25 a.m. ET in Tuesday’s second round.

