Seminole Street Vault set to showcase local talent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend features a new twist on an old sport, as pole vault is headed to the streets of Tallahassee. Sunday in College Town, Seminole Street Vault will shut down Madison Street, and fans have a chance to catch the sport up close and personal.

Some of the athletes competing will be from the Capital City, like 66-year-old Rodney Atherton.

"I found a coach that could help me ease back into it safely, and it worked out to be an awful lot of fun," he said of his return to the sport, which he competed in in high school.

Atherton is one of nearly 40 athletes that will compete Sunday at the first ever Seminole Street Vault, a pole vault event set in the middle of College Town in Tallahassee.

"It's a way to let everybody see this cool thing," he said.

"Track is kind of a niche sport, especially pole vault is a nice sport," said co-organizer Simon Weardon. "To bring this adrenaline filled sport into the general public, it just helps grow the sport that we all love so much."

A sport Atherton fell back in love with, when at 59 years old, he decided he was ready to compete again.

"I looked online to see how fast people run, how high they jump, and I said I can do that!"

He's done it well. This year, Atherton has set the American record for the indoor heptathlon, indoor pentathlon and the decathlon in his age group.

"It's a blast. It gives me a purpose and something to strive for."

Purpose found through a passion.

"Just try it, but ease into it."

That's good advice for any age. Sunday's event starts at 9:30 in College Town in Tallahassee, and will continue into the night.