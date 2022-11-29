Seminole Street Vault makes its debut in the Capital City this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison Street is the main throughfare through College Town in Tallahassee. This Sunday, instead of cars driving, you'll see pole vaulters sprinting their way down the runway before launching themselves over the crossbar, as Seminole Street Vault is making its debut in Tallahassee.

Street Vault is not a new concept. It's done in Mobile and Key West, and the organizers of this weekend's event have done one in Naples, but they're excited to bring it to the Capital City and share a pretty awesome sport.

"Almost like an X-Games type of event," said co-organizer Simon Weardon. "Something that's track and field, but it's kind of its own sport individually. You have these athletes that are really dedicated, traveling, not getting paid, just having fun because they love it so much."

Sunday's event features professional and novice athletes, and it is free to watch, starting at 9:30 in the morning and going into the night.

